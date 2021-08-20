Minereum (MNE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.75 Million

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last seven days, Minereum has traded down 28.5% against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $37,894.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minereum coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00058869 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00015182 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.70 or 0.00865401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00109892 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 13,037,632 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

