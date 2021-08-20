HempCoin Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days (THC)

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. HempCoin has a market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $735.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HempCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HempCoin has traded down 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About HempCoin

HempCoin (THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 263,092,287 coins and its circulating supply is 262,957,136 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

