Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post $18.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $18.71 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:FCCY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,590. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $22.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 17.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,634 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.63% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

