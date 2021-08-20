OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) will post $279.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $291.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $268.76 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $254.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OSI Systems.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.33.

Shares of OSIS traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.02. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,132. OSI Systems has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $102.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems by 10,064.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OSI Systems (OSIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.