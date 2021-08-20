Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Emclaire Financial has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ EMCF opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.47. Emclaire Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 20.44%.

Emclaire Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial financial products and services to customers in western Pennsylvania through its wholly owned subsidiary bank, the Farmers National Bank of Emlenton. It offers residential mortgages, home equity and lines of credit, commercial real estate, commercial business, and consumer products and solutions.

