AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04).

AVPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AvePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVPT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 23,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,946. AvePoint has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $17.90.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

