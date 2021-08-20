AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AvePoint’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.
On average, analysts expect that AvePoint will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AvePoint.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($3.04).
In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $936,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AVPT traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $8.57. 23,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,946. AvePoint has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $17.90.
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.
