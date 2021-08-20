Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Trading Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after HSBC upgraded the stock from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $50.23 and last traded at $50.21. Approximately 17,778 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,530,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.60.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WB. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 21,993,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,759,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the 1st quarter valued at $44,304,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter worth $24,322,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Weibo by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,689,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $246,747,000 after buying an additional 409,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.71.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Weibo (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

