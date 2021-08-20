Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $22.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.78, but opened at $17.10. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Blend Labs shares last traded at $18.32, with a volume of 5,292 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BLND. UBS Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.