Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc lowered its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 333.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

GSBD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,888. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

