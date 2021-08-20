Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Shares Sold by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RPG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $986,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RPG traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.03. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,375. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.33. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $197.91.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

