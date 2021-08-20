McAdam LLC Increases Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 359,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,877,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 352,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after buying an additional 95,064 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $273.31. 94,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,763,548. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.63 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.80.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total transaction of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,270,794.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,242 shares of company stock worth $14,397,989 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

