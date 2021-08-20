ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ON24 from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.73. 12,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,409. ON24 has a twelve month low of $19.30 and a twelve month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $632,186.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,839.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $662,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,436 shares of company stock worth $1,307,551 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON24 during the second quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ON24 by 265,285.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. 40.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

