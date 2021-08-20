McAdam LLC Has $251,000 Holdings in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

McAdam LLC cut its stake in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Tattooed Chef were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTCF. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 6,519.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $918,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tattooed Chef during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Tattooed Chef by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.73. 7,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,843,376. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.02. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.99.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

