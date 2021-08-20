Cambiar Investors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,666,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,395,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after purchasing an additional 92,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $778,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $719,948,000 after purchasing an additional 296,759 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,447,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $688,889,000 after purchasing an additional 87,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.88. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.40.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,428 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock worth $3,780,683. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

