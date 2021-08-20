Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Short Interest Update

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 842,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of APD stock traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.83. 4,834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,654. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $245.75 and a 1-year high of $327.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 80,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,162,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 434.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,241,000 after acquiring an additional 78,725 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 55.5% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 53.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

