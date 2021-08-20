Key Financial Inc Takes $113,000 Position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN)

Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BLCN traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $45.53. The company had a trading volume of 34,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.75. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.88 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.

