Key Financial Inc Raises Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,916.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GM traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 297,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,717,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.86. General Motors has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

