Key Financial Inc Acquires 509 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,357. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.79.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

