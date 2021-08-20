Key Financial Inc Makes New Investment in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.3% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFM remained flat at $$37.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,554. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.