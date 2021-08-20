Rai Reflex Index Price Tops $3.01 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Rai Reflex Index has a total market capitalization of $60.83 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for about $3.01 or 0.00006237 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00058408 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00141157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00148599 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,866.36 or 0.99191506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.56 or 0.00910885 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.68 or 0.00710126 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 20,208,427 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

