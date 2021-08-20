Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Sets New 12-Month High at $38.55

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.55 and last traded at $38.54, with a volume of 281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.84.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 12,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $436,103.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,772 shares of company stock worth $5,789,766. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after buying an additional 154,752 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AQUA)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

