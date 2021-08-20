Omnicom Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,107 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,732% compared to the typical volume of 115 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Shares of OMC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $70.94. 19,072 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,797,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 493.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 228,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,254,000 after purchasing an additional 189,750 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after acquiring an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,978,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

