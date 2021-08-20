Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Up to $35.82

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.82, but opened at $37.20. Intapp shares last traded at $38.50, with a volume of 433 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.86 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.49.

Get Intapp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Intapp in the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Intapp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Intapp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $416,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.