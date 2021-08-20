Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $2.38

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.38, but opened at $2.45. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $2.65, with a volume of 52,241 shares changing hands.

GOTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14. The company has a market cap of $655.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.27.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. Analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

