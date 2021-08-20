Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce earnings per share of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.42. 1,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.72, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,748,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,376,533,000 after buying an additional 100,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,246,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,090,000 after buying an additional 166,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,479 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.4% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,690,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,298,000 after purchasing an additional 852,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

