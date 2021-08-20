$17.25 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $17.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.87 billion and the lowest is $16.78 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $17.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,409,000 after purchasing an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 161.2% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. 315,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,920,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $141.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citigroup (C)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.