Brokerages Anticipate PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to Announce $0.66 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.70. PTC posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. PTC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

PTC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.73. 563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,851. PTC has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 62.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total value of $235,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 in the last 90 days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 330.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PTC

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

