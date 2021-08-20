Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) Announces Earnings Results

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zepp Health had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

Shares of NYSE:ZEPP opened at $9.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.90. The firm has a market cap of $596.59 million, a PE ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zepp Health has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $20.25.

Get Zepp Health alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zepp Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 449.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Zepp Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zepp Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.