360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.51 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.53. 360 DigiTech has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.98.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. CLSA decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

