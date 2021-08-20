Smartsheet Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,218 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,359% compared to the typical volume of 152 call options.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

In other Smartsheet news, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $720,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,588.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total value of $115,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,400.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 312,546 shares of company stock valued at $21,416,242. 6.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Smartsheet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SMAR traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,553. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.27 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $43.64 and a 1-year high of $85.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.30.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.76 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

