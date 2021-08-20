BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BJ opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $54.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.04.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus started coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.18 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $478,473.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,273 shares of company stock valued at $3,404,516. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.