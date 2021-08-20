Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Keith Breinlinger Sells 4,000 Shares

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $152,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $373,890.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

BLI opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.19 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLI. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

