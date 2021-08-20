Ontrak Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OTRK)

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,291 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,288% compared to the average daily volume of 165 put options.

Ontrak stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,345. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ontrak has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Get Ontrak alerts:

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ontrak will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $333,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $319,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 382,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,157. Company insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTRK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ontrak in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ontrak by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ontrak by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the last quarter. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.