MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE MNSO opened at $12.96 on Friday. MINISO Group has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $35.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MINISO Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 430.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

