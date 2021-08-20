Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.050-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $15 million-$17 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.92 million.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,164. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.50 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AIRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Airgain presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Airgain stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of Airgain worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

