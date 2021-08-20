Key Financial Inc Acquires 2,955 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in PPL were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in PPL by 83.3% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in PPL by 666.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PPL by 252.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 52,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE:PPL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,788,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. CIBC raised PPL to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.