Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:WOOF opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.91.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WOOF. began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.07.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

