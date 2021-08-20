Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $595,998,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after purchasing an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $19.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,733.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,779. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,575.93. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,767.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

