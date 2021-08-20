Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Buys 750 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,073,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $57.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. On average, analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.