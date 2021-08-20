Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Raised by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.64. 72,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,168,681. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

