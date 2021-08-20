NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.79. NextEra Energy Partners posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $5.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

NEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NEP stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.88. 186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,692. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.31. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -327.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 95,001 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,580 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 32,754 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 31,720 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,410 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

