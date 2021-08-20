Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Acquires 344 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

NYSE SJM traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.10. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.