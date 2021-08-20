Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,995 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $68.51 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.75 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

