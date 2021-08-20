Redwood Investments LLC Sells 222 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Redwood Investments LLC decreased its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $648.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -348.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $260.79 and a 52-week high of $679.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $596.99.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,566.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on HubSpot from $585.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $625.91.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

