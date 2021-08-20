Analysts Expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $388.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to report $388.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $379.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $402.28 million. Vornado Realty Trust posted sales of $363.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,516. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.68 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,543.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,081,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,107 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,717,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,778 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

Read More: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.