BIDR (BIDR) Market Cap Reaches $15.73 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.73 million and $39.97 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.87 or 0.00150055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,829.78 or 0.99867100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.21 or 0.00906619 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.83 or 0.00711641 BTC.

BIDR’s genesis date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

