Wownero (WOW) Trading 61.1% Higher Over Last Week

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded 61.1% higher against the dollar. Wownero has a market capitalization of $21.63 million and $113,494.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00000954 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002638 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00058596 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00059057 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00140573 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003209 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00015286 BTC.

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wownero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

