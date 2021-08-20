Brokerages Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.64 Million

Analysts expect that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) will post sales of $103.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $102.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $104.38 million. iStar posted sales of $115.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $423.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $421.10 million to $426.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $359.54 million, with estimates ranging from $344.37 million to $374.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of iStar from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STAR opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iStar during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iStar in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

