Analysts Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Price Target at €9.81

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.81 ($11.54).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on B4B3 shares. Independent Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Metro in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Metro in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

ETR B4B3 opened at €11.60 ($13.65) on Tuesday. Metro has a 12 month low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.40. The company has a market cap of $34.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

