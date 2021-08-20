Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.70 Billion (CTC)

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.70 billion and $11.09 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.02 or 0.00006339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,529.26 or 0.99881137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00041148 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00076606 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001107 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004420 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

